ADVERTISEMENT

Man foils two phone-snatchers’ attempt to rob him

Published - June 04, 2024 05:23 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Madhura Nagar police nabbed two men after their attempt to snatch a smartphone was thwarted by the victim. Police said that Joshua, who runs and manages a hostel in Vengal Rao Nagar, snatched away the vehicle keys of the bike-borne duo and prevented them from escaping. 

The accused, Balbir Singh and Ram Singh, approached Joshua near his hostel on Sunday afternoon and requested to allow them use his phone to make a call. “However, when he sensed that they were trying to flee, Joshua managed to snatch away the keys of their two-wheeler and called for help. The locals nabbed them and handed them over to the police,” said the officials. The men were arrested and sent to judicial remand by the Madhura Nagar police. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US