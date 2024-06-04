GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man foils two phone-snatchers’ attempt to rob him

Published - June 04, 2024 05:23 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Madhura Nagar police nabbed two men after their attempt to snatch a smartphone was thwarted by the victim. Police said that Joshua, who runs and manages a hostel in Vengal Rao Nagar, snatched away the vehicle keys of the bike-borne duo and prevented them from escaping. 

The accused, Balbir Singh and Ram Singh, approached Joshua near his hostel on Sunday afternoon and requested to allow them use his phone to make a call. “However, when he sensed that they were trying to flee, Joshua managed to snatch away the keys of their two-wheeler and called for help. The locals nabbed them and handed them over to the police,” said the officials. The men were arrested and sent to judicial remand by the Madhura Nagar police. 

