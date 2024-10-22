Man falls to death chasing dog on third floor of hotel in Hyderabad

Playfulness with a dog turned fatal for a 22-year-old man who slipped from the third floor of a hotel building in Chandanagar, Hyderabad late on Sunday (October 20, 2024).

The deceased, identified as Uday Kumar, was a painter by profession and resident of Jyothi Nagar, a neighbourhood in RC Puram. The incident unfolded at VV Pride Hotel in Annapurna Enclave of Chandanagar on the intervening night of October 20 and 21, where he was attending a birthday celebration with a group of friends.

According to the police, the man stepped out in the lobby around 12.30 a.m. where he saw a dog and started playing with it. “Uday ran behind the dog across the lobby and lost control of his speed. He could not take a turn and fell through a window on the third floor. He died on the spot,” the police said. The incident was captured on hotel’s CCTV cameras in which Uday can be seen running across the corridor before crashing into the window. Incidentally, the hotel has a 3.4 ratings and the reviews on Google are unflattering with most of them littered with complaints.

The body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem and his family in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh was informed about the incident. The Chandanagar police booked a case under the Section 194 (suspicious death) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and initiated investigation.