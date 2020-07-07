Man falls into lift shaft, succumbs

HYDERABAD

07 July 2020 23:13 IST

A 38-year-old man fell to his death after accidentally stepping into a lift shaft on Monday night. S R Nagar police said the accident took place at a residential building in Ameerpet. The victim, identified as Tamang, was a native of Darjeeling in West Bengal.

“Ever since the lockdown was enforced, he cooked for his employer. After cooking food, he left for his room on the sixth floor. He opened the lift grill. The lift is old and it opened. He didn’t realise that the lift was on the second floor and fell into the lift shaft. He died on the way to the hospital.,” inspector S Murali Krishna said.

A case was booked.

