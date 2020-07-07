Hyderabad

Man falls into lift shaft, succumbs

A 38-year-old man fell to his death after accidentally stepping into a lift shaft on Monday night. S R Nagar police said the accident took place at a residential building in Ameerpet. The victim, identified as Tamang, was a native of Darjeeling in West Bengal.

“Ever since the lockdown was enforced, he cooked for his employer. After cooking food, he left for his room on the sixth floor. He opened the lift grill. The lift is old and it opened. He didn’t realise that the lift was on the second floor and fell into the lift shaft. He died on the way to the hospital.,” inspector S Murali Krishna said.

A case was booked.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 7, 2020 11:15:38 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/man-falls-into-lift-shaft-succumbs/article32016153.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY