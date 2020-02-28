Man ends life

HYDERABAD

28 February 2020 20:27 IST

A 29-year-old man hanged himself at a hotel where he was employed, police said on Friday.

According to the Narayanguda police, the victim, hailing from Odisha, had moved to the city around two and a half years ago in search of work. He, along with other migrants, lived near the hotel.

“The victim was a waiter at the hotel. He hanged himself on the third floor of the hotel on Thursday night. There is no suicide note but it seems he was having some family problems,” Narayanguda inspector P Ramesh Kumar said.

Advertising

Advertising

(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 in case of emotional breakdown at this Hyderabad-based intervention centre, Roshini)