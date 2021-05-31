Man electrocuted as he climbs on transformer

A 40-year-old man was electrocuted at Akbarbagh of Saidabad here on Monday.

The victim, Akbar Khan, who worked as a watchman at a residential complex in the area, ended his life by climbing the transformer in an inebriated condition, following a heated argument with his wife. Noticing his act, passers-by and locals gathered and warned him. But, Khan came in contact with the live high-tension wires, and fell off on the road. He suffered severe head injury and died on the spot, Saidabad police said.

His body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy. [Roshini — Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000]