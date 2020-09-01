Man drowns

HYDERABAD

01 September 2020 23:09 IST

A joyous occasion turned tragic for a family, after a man drowned in a water body in the Bibinagar police station limits late on Monday night after he went there with his family to immerse a Ganesha idol.

The police said the victim, E Srinivas (45), was a resident of Kondamadugu village. He used to run a grocery store in the area.

The man, along with family, was proceeding in a small procession towards a local water body to immerse an idol which the family had installed in their house. Around 10.15 pm, Srinivas, said to be in an inebriated condition, waded into the water to swim. Even as he was swimming, he drowned. Police were alerted and the body was retrieved from the lake around 12.15 am on Tuesday. A case was booked.

