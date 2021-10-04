Hyderabad

Man drowns in Rayapol tank

One person drowned in Rayapol tank in Siddipet district on Monday. Police made all out efforts to retrieve the body but could not succeed.

According to sources, one Guni Anjaneyulu, 28, has been staying in the village working as agriculture labourer.

On Monday, along with some other relatives, he came to the tank to have a bath. While taking bath, he lost control, and slipped into the tank. Meanwhile, police rushed to the spot and roped in swimmers. The body could not be traced and rescue efforts will continue on Tuesday morning.


