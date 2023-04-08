ADVERTISEMENT

Man dies of ‘heart attack’ while playing cricket

April 08, 2023 06:41 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - SIDDIPET

The Hindu Bureau

A 37-year-old man died of a suspected heart attack while playing cricket in a ground in Husnabad town of Siddipet district on Friday. According to sources, the deceased was identified as Anjaneyulu, a native of Sundaragiri village in Chigurumamidi mandal. He reportedly suffered sudden cardiac arrest while bowling during a cricket match and collapsed on the pitch. One of his fellow players tried to save him by performing Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on him, but in vain, sources said. He was rushed to a local hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead. A pall of gloom pervaded Sundaragiri as the news of his tragic death spread in the village later in the day.

