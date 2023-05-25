ADVERTISEMENT

Man dies of ‘heart attack’ soon after his daughter’s wedding at marriage hall

May 25, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

The deceased, aged around 56 years, hailed from Vittal Nagar in the coal town.

The Hindu Bureau

A wedding celebration turned gloomy when the bride’s father died of a suspected heart attack on the premises of the wedding venue shortly after the marriage ceremony in Godavarikhani town of Peddapalli district on May 24 evening.

He reportedly suffered a heart attack while sitting on a chair soon after performing his daughter’s wedding at a marriage hall in the town.

On finding him unconscious, his family members immediately rushed him to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

