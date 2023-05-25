Man dies of ‘heart attack’ soon after his daughter’s wedding at marriage hall

May 25, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:14 pm IST - PEDDAPALLI

A wedding celebration turned gloomy when the bride’s father died of a suspected heart attack on the premises of the wedding venue shortly after the marriage ceremony in Godavarikhani town of Peddapalli district on May 24 evening.

The deceased, aged around 56 years, hailed from Vittal Nagar in the coal town.

He reportedly suffered a heart attack while sitting on a chair soon after performing his daughter’s wedding at a marriage hall in the town.

On finding him unconscious, his family members immediately rushed him to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead.