Man dies in road accident shortly after ‘killing’ wife

September 02, 2023 09:07 am | Updated 09:07 am IST - ADILABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A man met with a gory end in a road accident on the outskirts of Adilabad town on Friday, less than an hour after allegedly killing his wife at his residence in the town.

According to sources, Arun, 30, a construction worker of Bangariguda in Adilabad, allegedly strangled his wife Deepa, 24, to death following a quarrel reportedly over a domestic dispute in the small hours of the day. He then headed towards the bus station on his motorcycle. He lost control of the bike and rammed it into a parked lorry at Khurshidnagar. Death was instant for him, sources added.

The couple had got married a few months ago. Deepa hailed from Balkonda in Nizamabad district. The Adilabad rural police have registered a case and are investigating.

