Man dies at COVID-19 testing centre

03 May 2021 00:02 IST

An elderly person died while waiting in a long queue at the COVID-19 testing centre on the premises of the old bus stand here on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Ananda Chary of the neighbouring Mahabubabad district.

Sources said that Chary reportedly collapsed while standing in the queue waiting for his turn to undergo the COVID-19 test in front of the old bus stand.

He died on the spot, sources added.

When contacted, the District Medical and Health Officer Dr Malathi said Ananda Chary fell unconscious while standing in the queue and died of suspected heart attack. He tested negative in the RAT, she added.

Khammam town has been witnessing a fresh spurt in coronavirus cases particularly in the aftermath of the electioneering of the just concluded Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections.

Many people have been thronging the COVID-19 testing centres in the wake of resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

There has been a growing demand for providing basic amenities like drinking water and shade at the COVID-19 testing centres besides allotting more Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits and deploying additional staff to cope with the huge rush at the designated testing centres.