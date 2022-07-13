Man dies after mid-air cardiac arrest

Adilabad native was returning from Kuwait

A 59-year-old man suffered cardiac arrest minutes before his flight was to touch down in Hyderabad, and was later declared dead at a hospital on Tuesday.

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police identified the victim as Md. Masiuddin, hailing from Adilabad district. He was working as a driver in Kuwait.

According to police information, Mr. Masiuddin experienced pain in the chest while on board and fell unconscious. Soon after the flight landed at around 4.30 a.m., he was rushed to a private hospital on the airport premises. However, he was declared dead by doctors at around 5 a.m.

Family members who had arrived at the airport terminal to receive him were left in shock at his sudden demise. Mr. Masiuddin had, in the past, also shown symptoms of similar discomfort, police said quoting the victim’s family. As per medical examination, and disclosure by the family, he died of natural causes.