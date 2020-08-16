Man died after falling from building

Hyderabad

16 August 2020 23:04 IST

Youth falls to death

A 25-year-old youth died after he accidentally slipped off the first floor of a residential building at Shamshabad on Sunday.

Advertising

Advertising

Srikanth Reddy, a vegetable vendor from Kapugadda in the area, was standing in the balcony and watching the rain around 4.30 p.m. when he slipped and fell on the ground. He suffered severe head injury and died on the spot, RGI Airport police said. Police registered a case and shifted the body to OGH

for an autopsy.