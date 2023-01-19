Man convicted of raping minors sentenced to 20 years in jail

January 19, 2023 01:08 am | Updated 01:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

The special judge of POCSO court at HACA Bhavan on Wednesday convicted and sentenced a man accused of raping two minors to undergo rigorous imprisonment of 20 years, besides imposing a fine of ₹2 lakh.

In December 2017, accused Brijesh Kumar Yadav was booked by police in the rape of a 15-year-old girl. In 2018, the accused was caught red-handed when a patrolling officer found him raping a minor girl. An FIR was registered in Trimulgherry Police Station under various sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

As the offence in 2018 had the same modus operandi as that reported in 2017, the officers requested a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to test if the earlier DNA matched the samples of the accused. After that, a Test Identification Parade was conducted where the accused was identified by the survivors in both cases, as well as by the patrolling officer.

“Concerted efforts of Bharosa team, FSL officers, patrolling and investigation officers and that of public prosecutor K.Pratap Reddy during the trial ensured that every lead was followed. We consistently made sure that our approach was victim-centered and offender-focussed. Our victim notification, investigation techniques and scientific analysis have enabled us to ensure that justice prevails,” said Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand.