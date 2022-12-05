Man collecting nudes in exchange for prosperity booked 

December 05, 2022 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chandrayangutta police arrested a man who allegedly persuaded several women to send their nude pictures, promising them wealth and well-being.

Syed Hussain was arrested late on Sunday following a raid. He was booked under Sections 420 (cheating) and 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) and other provisions.

Police said an elaborate investigation was opened, including ascertaining details from Gulbarga, Karnataka, where another person named Jadugar Ghulam was the recipient of the said content.

According to information, Mr. Hussain, 35, a truck driver by occupation from Bidar, was at Salal Barkas locality in Chandrayangutta last week. Police said he was collecting naked pictures of women who went to him with problems of health and finance.

Police are investigating various motives in the case, including witchcraft and pornography.

