Man charred to death in car

A man was charred to death after the car he was driving caught fire on the Nehru Outer Ring Road near Shamshabad here on Saturday. According to police, the accident took place around 8 p.m. near 135 km board on the ORR and the body was charred beyond identification. “We suspect he is native of Jaggaiahpet in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh and short-circuit is suspected to be the reason for the fire,” Shamshabad police said, adding that the victim was going towards Vijayawada from Nanakramguda.