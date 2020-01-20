Hyderabad

Man charred to death in abandoned car

more-in

A 70-year-old alm seeker’s charred body was found in a burnt Maruti Suzuki 800 at Marrichettu Kudali in Tandur town of Vikarabad district, on Monday morning.

Police said that the man was identified as Veeranna, who was staying away from his family for the past 15 years. He used to seek alm in the day and sleep in the unused abandoned car during the night. “On Sunday night too, he consumed alcohol, and slept inside the car. We suspect that a live cigarette stub was thrown inside the car,” Tandur police said.

The investigators said that Veeranna used to keep his clothes and other items in the car. “The clothes must have caught fire,” police said, adding that the incident came to light at around 7 a.m.

A case was registered and a probe is on.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Hyderabad
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2020 11:12:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/man-charred-to-death-in-abandoned-car/article30609806.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY