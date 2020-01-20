Man charred to death in abandoned car

A 70-year-old alm seeker’s charred body was found in a burnt Maruti Suzuki 800 at Marrichettu Kudali in Tandur town of Vikarabad district, on Monday morning.

Police said that the man was identified as Veeranna, who was staying away from his family for the past 15 years. He used to seek alm in the day and sleep in the unused abandoned car during the night. “On Sunday night too, he consumed alcohol, and slept inside the car. We suspect that a live cigarette stub was thrown inside the car,” Tandur police said.

The investigators said that Veeranna used to keep his clothes and other items in the car. “The clothes must have caught fire,” police said, adding that the incident came to light at around 7 a.m.

A case was registered and a probe is on.