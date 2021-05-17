Man charred to death as house catches fire in Hyderabad

According to an official, an electric short-circuit could be the reason for the fire accident

A 33-year-old man was charred to death, while four of his family members suffered injuries after a fire broke out in their house at Avanthi Nagar of Basheerbagh here in the wee hours of Monday.

The victim, G Gourinath, suffered third-degree burns and died on the spot, while the firefighters managed to rescue G Badrinath (38), G Veenamanasa (33), G Lokesh (11) and G. Vignesh (8).

At 3.45 a.m. the fire control room received an emergency call, and soon a fire tender from Assembly station was rushed to the spot, later one each from Secretariat, Gowliguda and Secunderabad stations were turned out to douse the flames.

“Five people were trapped in the house, and we were able to rescue only four of them,” said an official.

He said that an electric short-circuit could be the reason for the fire accident. “As the entire house, a duplex building, was blocked with smoke due to lack of ventilation, it took us two hours to complete the operation,” he said.

Gourinath’s body was recovered and shifted to Osmania General Hospital morgue for autopsy. A probe is on to know that exact reason for the accident.