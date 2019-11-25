Man caught with 4.2 kg. opium

Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s Task Force (Central Zone) team caught a person with 4.2 kg. of opium at Old Bowenpally on Monday.

The accused, Gangaram Bishnoi, 36, works at a paper products company in Medchal, and lives in Qutbullahpur. He is a native of Jaloor district of Rajasthan.

To earn easy money, he cracked a deal with another person, Bhikaram Bishnoi, 35, the second accused, who lives in Jaloor. Bhikaram used to sell opium by bringing the contraband from Rajasthan through private travel buses.

A week back, Bhikaram visited Hyderabad and sold 4.2 kg. of opium to Gangaram Bishnoi. There after, Gangaram started to look for prospective customers when the police caught him along with 1-kg. of the contraband. The police later found the rest of the produce. The second accused, Bhikaram, is absconding.