Man ‘burns alive’ mentally ill son

A man allegedly burnt his 30-year-old son alive vexed over his mental condition and erratic behaviour late night on Monday, the town police reported.

The charred body of the victim Subhash was found with hands tied behind his back on the outskirts of Mudigonda, 7 km from the town by locals, who alerted the police on Tuesday morning.

Circle Inspector Ramakrishna told The Hindu that the parents, the victim’s wife and child couldn’t cope with his sudden bouts of aggression.

“They feared he would kill them in their sleep.”

The victim had a record of mental illness and was kept in the Institute of Mental Health, Erragadda, Hyderabad, in 2015, for treatment following police intervention.

This year too, the police intervened.

However, the court found that he could be treated with medicines, and did not direct him for institutional recovery.

The police said even the neighbours were vexed by his violent behaviour and extreme mood swings.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the body was burnt alive in the family’s single-room house and later dumped on the outskirts.”

The police believe Niranjan, the victim’s father, is the main suspect.

An investigation is on.