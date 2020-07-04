HyderabadHYDERABAD 04 July 2020 23:42 IST
Man booked for using parlour as quarantine centre
Updated: 04 July 2020 23:42 IST
A beauty parlour owner was booked for allegedly using it as a COVID quarantine centre at Jubilee Hills.
According to Jubilee Hills inspector K. Sattaiah, the accused, Sampath, is a resident of Jubilee Hills and owns ‘Colours’ beauty parlour at Road No. 5. “Without permission, he was using the parlour as a quarantine centre for COVID-19 patients. Four persons were staying there when they could not find a bed anywhere else,” he said.
A case under Section 269 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 3 of the Epidemic Disease Act and other relevant sections was registered against him. Police are investigating and accordingly, further action would be taken.
