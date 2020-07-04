Hyderabad

Man booked for using parlour as quarantine centre

A beauty parlour owner was booked for allegedly using it as a COVID quarantine centre at Jubilee Hills.

According to Jubilee Hills inspector K. Sattaiah, the accused, Sampath, is a resident of Jubilee Hills and owns ‘Colours’ beauty parlour at Road No. 5. “Without permission, he was using the parlour as a quarantine centre for COVID-19 patients. Four persons were staying there when they could not find a bed anywhere else,” he said.

A case under Section 269 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 3 of the Epidemic Disease Act and other relevant sections was registered against him. Police are investigating and accordingly, further action would be taken.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 4, 2020 11:42:51 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/man-booked-for-using-parlour-as-quarantine-centre/article31991686.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY