Man booked for triple talaq over dowry

A man from L.B. Nagar was booked for allegedly giving instant triple talaq to his wife over dowry. Earlier, a similar case was booked against Abdul Sami in Vanasthalipuram police station, making it the first triple talaq case in Rachakonda police commissionerate.

L.B. Nagar inspector V. Ashok Reddy said that on July 13, they received the case details from Vanasthalipuram and re-registered the case under Section 4 of The Muslim Woman (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act-2019, after the 24-year-old woman from Omkar Nagar lodged a case against her husband Mr. Sami, a lab technician.

The couple got married in September 2017 at Mallepally of Mahabubnagar district and later shifted to Hyderabad in search of a livelihood. Since then, Sami and his parents started harassing her mentally and physically over dowry, Mr. Reddy said.

“Her in-laws were torturing her for additional dowry and gold and every month she went to her mother or uncle’s home to get money,” he said.

In August 2018, when she questioned Abdul Sami and his parents for stealing gold, they assaulted her very badly, and locked her in the house for three months without any contact with neighbours or her parents, the officer said.

“He used the word talaq several times, and tortured her mentally and also tried to kill her for divorce. On March 25, when she refused to give divorce, he said talaq three times and criticised and dropped her at her maternal house around midnight,” Mr. Reddy said.

Sami was earlier booked by Saroornagar women police station for domestic violence.

Based on his wife’s complaint, a case was registered and Abdul Sami was arrested and remanded to judicial custody.