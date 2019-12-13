Man booked for sexually assaulting mother-in-law

The Panjagutta police on Friday booked a case against a man for allegedly sexually assaulting his mother-in-law.

The incident allegedly took place on November 13. The accused, who was allegedly drunk, sexually assaulted her when his wife was not at home, police said.

The victim told her daughter of what had happened after which the latter confronted the her husband and he allegedly confessed and sought forgiveness.

A case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the man.