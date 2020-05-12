Hyderabad

Man booked for‘murder attempt

A case of attempt to murder was booked against a man on the charge of attacking his brother-in-law after a quarrel between them over sending the former’s wife to Narayankhed, where his parents live.

The incident took place at Indira Singh Nagar Colony under the Jeedimetla police station limits. According to police, Narasimha is married to Naveen’s sister who became a mother nearly 10 days ago. Narasimha wanted to send her to his parents’ house in Narayakhed to which Naveen objected, citing a lack of facilities. The two then started arguing after which Narasimha allegedly picked up a kitchen knife and attacked Naveen.

Naveen was rushed to a private hospital and was being treated for his injuries.

Police booked an attempt-to-murder case fagainst Narasimha.

