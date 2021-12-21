Man booked for ‘misbehaving’ with minor girl

A man allegedly lured a minor girl into his house and misbehaved with her in Jubilee Hills Police Station limits.

According to the police, the accused Koteshwara Rao, a painter by profession, lives in the same neighbourhood as the girl.

The accused allegedly lured the victim into his house by offering her biryani. He then allegedly proceeded to misbehave with her.

Police booked a case against Rao and invoked the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act of 2012. An investigation is underway.