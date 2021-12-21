Hyderabad

Man booked for ‘misbehaving’ with minor girl

A man allegedly lured a minor girl into his house and misbehaved with her in Jubilee Hills Police Station limits.

According to the police, the accused Koteshwara Rao, a painter by profession, lives in the same neighbourhood as the girl.

The accused allegedly lured the victim into his house by offering her biryani. He then allegedly proceeded to misbehave with her.

Police booked a case against Rao and invoked the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act of 2012. An investigation is underway.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Telangana
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 21, 2021 8:02:30 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/man-booked-for-misbehaving-with-minor-girl/article38005730.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY