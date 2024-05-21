Man booked for hit-and-run in Nallakunta

A man was booked in a hit-and-run case which left a two-wheeler rider injured in Nallakunta on May 18.

The issue came to light following a complaint by the victim, 46-year-old Yadavalli Srinivas Sita Ramesh, a private teacher. “The man was travelling towards Padma Colony in Nallakunta and was hit by a car, a hatchback bearing the number TS 09 FJ 0574, around 10;45 p.m. near Lucky crossroads in Nallakunta,” said the officials.

The man survived with a dislocation of his finger bone and muscle tear. He was moved to a hospital for treatment. The Nallakunta police have filed the complaint under Sections 337 and 279 of the IPC and section 84 MV Act. Meanwhile efforts are underway to trace and nab the car driver.

