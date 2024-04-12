Man booked for cheating a woman in the name of marriage

April 12, 2024 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A 30-year-old man was arrested by the Kachiguda police for allegedly cheating a woman in the name of love and sexually assaulting her.

Police said that 30-year-old S. Akhil, a resident of Satya Nagar in Kachiguda, was in a relationship with a woman for the last 10 years. He allegedly promised to marry her over the last few years but recently got engaged to another woman. She filed a case alleging that he sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions in the name of love and marriage and cheated her by getting engaged to someone else, the police said. A case was registered. The woman was sent for a medical examination.

