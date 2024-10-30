Man booked for abusing traffic police personnel in Jubilee Hills

A man was booked by the Jubilee Hills police on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) for allegedly abusing traffic police personnel when he was stopped for having irregular number plate on his two-wheeler.

The accused M Srinivas, a private employee from Gajularamaram, was going from road number 36 to road number 5 of Jubilee Hills around 11.30 a.m. when the traffic policemen stopped him.

The traffic police officials checked for the pending challans on the vehicle and discovered eight challans for various traffic rules violations, totalling to ₹1,600, were pending.

“When the police asked him to clear the challans, an argument ensued between the man and the traffic police team headed by sub inspector P. Gopi. The man refused to pay the money and in protest pushed his vehicle onto the Home Guard and started abusing the officials,” Jubilee Hills police inspector K Venkateshwar Reddy explained.

A case has been booked under the Sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 121 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 292 (Punishment for public nuisance), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and investigation was initiated.

