ADVERTISEMENT

Man booked for abusing traffic police personnel in Jubilee Hills

Updated - October 30, 2024 11:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A man was booked by the Jubilee Hills police on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) for allegedly abusing traffic police personnel when he was stopped for having irregular number plate on his two-wheeler.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused M Srinivas, a private employee from Gajularamaram, was going from road number 36 to road number 5 of Jubilee Hills around 11.30 a.m. when the traffic policemen stopped him.

The traffic police officials checked for the pending challans on the vehicle and discovered eight challans for various traffic rules violations, totalling to ₹1,600, were pending.

“When the police asked him to clear the challans, an argument ensued between the man and the traffic police team headed by sub inspector P. Gopi. The man refused to pay the money and in protest pushed his vehicle onto the Home Guard and started abusing the officials,” Jubilee Hills police inspector K Venkateshwar Reddy explained.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A case has been booked under the Sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 121 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 292 (Punishment for public nuisance), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and investigation was initiated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US