GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man booked for abusing traffic police personnel in Jubilee Hills

Updated - October 30, 2024 11:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A man was booked by the Jubilee Hills police on Tuesday (October 29, 2024) for allegedly abusing traffic police personnel when he was stopped for having irregular number plate on his two-wheeler.

The accused M Srinivas, a private employee from Gajularamaram, was going from road number 36 to road number 5 of Jubilee Hills around 11.30 a.m. when the traffic policemen stopped him.

The traffic police officials checked for the pending challans on the vehicle and discovered eight challans for various traffic rules violations, totalling to ₹1,600, were pending.

“When the police asked him to clear the challans, an argument ensued between the man and the traffic police team headed by sub inspector P. Gopi. The man refused to pay the money and in protest pushed his vehicle onto the Home Guard and started abusing the officials,” Jubilee Hills police inspector K Venkateshwar Reddy explained.

A case has been booked under the Sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 121 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 292 (Punishment for public nuisance), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and investigation was initiated.

Published - October 30, 2024 11:14 am IST

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.