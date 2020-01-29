Hyderabad

Man bites off friend’s nose

A man bit off his friend’s nose after they entered into an altercation over a financial dispute.

The incident occurred in Balkampet, near the Yellamma temple.

According to the police, the victim was Venugopal Reddy. The accused Ramesh and he were in an inebriated condition on Tuesday night. Soon, they allegedly entered into an argument, which turned into an altercation.

That was when Ramesh allegedly demanded money which Venugopal Reddy had borrowed from him. When Venugopal Reddy was non-committal, the accused bit his nose off. He was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

A case was booked against Ramesh.

