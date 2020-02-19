Man bites constable’s knee

Hyderabad

19 February 2020 21:59 IST

A man accused in a cheating case bit Jubilee Hills police constable’s knee on Wednesday evening when he went to execute a non-bailable warrant issued against the former.

The accused, Sridatta, had been absconding for the past one year and when the police got a tip-off on his location, constables Vishnu and Suresh were sent to detain and remand him in judicial custody.

“Around 4 p.m. when our officers reached his house in Siddharth Colony near Krishnakant Park, Sridatta picked up an argument with them and his wife Rachana Sridatta pushed Vishnu. When he fell, the accused bit him on the knee,” inspector K Sattaiah said.

However, the accused was remanded in judicial custody and another case was booked against the couple in SR Nagar police station.