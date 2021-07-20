Man awarded life imprisonment for boy’s rape and murder

HYDERABAD

20 July 2021 21:06 IST

A 25-year-old man on Tuesday was awarded life imprisonment by a local court for kidnapping, sexually assaulting and murdering a minor boy.

According to Rachakonda police, the accused is Omer Bin Hassan, a daily wage earner, and resident of New Huda Colony in Balapur.

Police said that the accused saw the 7-year-old victim on May 8, 2019 in a neighbourhood. He offered the victim chocolates and took him to a plot of land which had boundary walls. He then committed the offence. When the victim raised an alarm, he threw him to the ground several times, which led to his death.

Meanwhile, locals heard the victim’s cries and reached the scene of offence. They found the victim’s lifeless body and saw the accused who managed flee. Balapur police then registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act, and began investigation. After gathering evidence, the accused was arrested.

The court imposed a fine of ₹7,000 was also imposed on the accused.