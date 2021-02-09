Man awarded capital punishment for rape and murder of minor

A local court on Tuesday awarded capital punishment to a man from Madhya Pradesh State, after holding him guilty of raping and murdering a five-year-old girl.

Judge B Suresh Babu of MSJ Court pronounced the judgment and sentenced the accused Dinesh Kumar Dharne (23) to death, and imposed a fine of ₹ 1,000. Dharne is a native of Kalimati in Madhya Pradesh. He is a construction worker living in Aryamitra Labour Camp in Alkapuri Township.

On December 12, 2017 the girl went missing. Her parents approached Narsingi police of Cyberabad. A case of missing girl was registered. Dharne emerged prime suspect after the girl’s mother told the police that the girl was last seen with him. In her complaint, she stated that Dharne had taken her daughter to a tea shop on the pretext of buying her chocolates, but she never returned. The victim’s family is from Odisha, and are residents of a labour camp in the Narsingi area. Dharne then took the victim to bushes near a private hospital where he violated her before murdering her.

Sharing details of the case, Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar said that after committing the crime, Dharne returned to the labour camp and mingled with the inmates. On realising that the girl was missing, her family members started searches in the locality. When they sought to know the girl’s whereabouts, he feigned ignorance. The police reconstructed the crime scene and raided Dharne’s room, seizing incriminating evidence from his possession. He was then questioned, and confessed to committing the offence.