Hyderabad

Man attempts to end life near Pragathi Bhavan

Businessman had incurred huge losses and lockdown was a further blow

A 42-year-old businessman from Malakpet threatened to commit suicide near Pragathi Bhavan, the official residence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday afternoon.

The victim, Mohammed Nazeeruddin, owner of a footwear shop, doused himself with petrol. However, security personnel at the camp office overpowered him and snatched the petrol bottle from him.

Punjagutta police said that the victim parked his bike near Yes Bank at Somajiguda with a one-and-half litre petrol in a bottle. He walked towards the camp office and doused himself with petrol. “On seeing him, police party who was on duty prevented him from resorting to the extreme step and brought him to the police station,” said inspector M.Niranjan Reddy said.

Nazeeruddin told police said that for the past two months he was not earning money due to lockdown and was facing financial problems, and as a result he was unable to feed his family. “He also incurred losses in his business and has debt of ₹ 20 lakh to a private chit fund company. He recently received legal notices from that chit funds company and took the extreme decision step,” police said.

Telangana
May 18, 2020

