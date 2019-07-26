Hyderabad

Man attacks barber

Asked to wait for his turn for hairdress, a man allgedly attacked a barber and his employee with a screwdriver in their saloon at Neredmet on Thursday evening.

Police said that around 7.30 p.m., Prakash entered M Usha Kiran’s Bhadri Men's Parlour in Sree Colony and asked Md Manjur (18) to dress his hair.

“When Manjur asked him to wait till he finishes the job on hand, Prakash got frustrated and attacked him with a screwdriver in the chest and head,” police said. The accused also injured Kiran when he tried to rescue Manjur. Following a complaint, the Neredmet police registered a case against Prakash.

