Man arrested on charge of molesting woman in Telangana

A 35-year-old man was arrested by the Malkajgiri police for allegedly sexually abusing his friend’s wife.

The accused Mendragurthi Tagore Pavan Kumar works at ECIL, Kushaiguda.

On June 30, when the victim was talking to some one in front of her house, Pavan Kumar outraged her modesty by holding her hand and forcibly took her into her house and told her of his sexual desire, police said.

“When she tried to restrain him, her 10-year-old son raised an alarm. Pavan Kumar physically assaulted the mother-son duo and fled,” said the Malakajgiri police.