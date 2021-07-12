Hyderabad

Man arrested for stalking, using witchcraft

Nalgonda police on Monday arrested a 30-year-old man, allegedly for stalking, combined with witchcraft to harass and frighten a woman’s family.

He has been booked for stalking, criminal intimidation and related charges under the Drug and Magic Remedies Act. According to the police, the aggrieved family at Gundalapalli village witnessed material related to black magic outside their house once in June and again in the last week.

The accused Koodathala Murali, a resident of Ranga Reddy Nagar of Nalgonda mandal, had also called the woman during late hours and threatened her husband to leave her. Nalgonda police based on cell tower locations, CCTV footage in the area and interviews conducted, traced the accused and arrested him.


