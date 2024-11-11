ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for shooting at father of woman he liked

Published - November 11, 2024 01:07 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A man was arrested for shooting at the father of a woman he liked, in Hyderabad on Sunday (November 10, 2024). The image is used for representative purposes only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Sunday (November 10, 2024) for allegedly opening fire at the father of the woman he liked, with an air rifle at Saroornagar, Hyderabad.

Police took Gogikar Balveer into custody and seized the air rifle, a short gun, and pellets, among other things, for investigation.

According to the police, the victim, 57-year-old Perishetty Renuka Anand, a businessman, was ambushed in the parking lot of his apartment building at Venkateshwar Colony in Saroornagar on Sunday (November 10,m 2024) afternoon.

Investigation revealed that the victim’s daughter and Balveer knew each other from Class 7. The man claimed that he liked her since school and that he tried to profess his love several times, said the police.

“He was allegedly upset that she was sent abroad for studies. About six months ago, when he came to her apartment, the victim flagged the matter to Balveer’s father and sent him away after counselling,” police said.

Bearing a grudge, Balveer picked up the guns from his residence in the guise of ‘shooting practice’ and arrived at the victim’s apartment. He saw the victim parking his vehicle and fired one round. When the victim ran to save himself, Balveer damaged the car’s glass and escaped.

The victim is undergoing treatment for an eye injury at a private hospital. An investigation is under way.

