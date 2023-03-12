Man arrested for sexually assaulting minor boy

March 12, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A man was arrested by Bhavani Nagar police of Hyderabad for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy at his residence in Talabkatta.

Police said the accused, Syed Irfan, 30, was arrested after a video of the assault, which was recorded by him, was shared on social media.

The minor, 17, is a first year Intermediate student. Irfan runs a business.

“Preliminary inquiry revealed that the assault took place in January at Irfan’s house, after he called the boy on the pretext of giving him some petty work. The incident was reportedly shot on video by the accused and shared on social media. Following a complaint from the boy’s family, a case was booked. Irfan was arrested and remanded to judicial custody on Sunday,” said police, adding that the assault had allegedly been going on for the past couple of years.