Man arrested for harassing Meerpet municipal commissioner

An office superintendent in the Intelligence wing was arrested by Meerpet police on Friday for stalking and harassing Commissioner of Meerpet Municipality N. Vasantha.

For the past few months, Anwar Hussain has been harassing and threatening the complainant and since 20 days, he was repeatedly calling and sending text messages, demanding sexual favours, said inspector Yadaiah. On Tuesday, Vasantha approached the police and lodged a complaint, following which a case of woman’s harassment was registered against the latter, the officer said.

“Hussain was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Friday,” he said. Police said he was sending vulgar messages and using filthy language. “He also threatened to carry out ACB raids at her office and fix her,” the inspector said.