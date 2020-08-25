Man arrested for ‘extorting’ from acquaintance

The Central Crime Station on Tuesday announced the arrest of a man, said to be in the explosives manufacturing business, for allegedly extorting from and cheating an acquaintance to the tune of ₹ 3.60 crore.

According to the police, the accused is Kapil Rajendra Kumar Baheti. Police said when the complainant, A Vijay Kumar, also in the explosives business, and a resident of Hyderabad, was arrested last year for allegedly transporting 10 tonnes of Ammonia without permission, the accused allegedly tried to intervene and promised the complainant that he would secure his release after bribing police officials.

Police said that the complainant believed the accused and paid him ₹ 60 lakh by means of a hawala agent. After this the accused told the complainant that ₹ 2 crore more was required for closing the case, after which the complainant paid ₹1.50 crore. However, the complainant was released on regular bail. Police said that the complainant transferred ₹ 35 lakh mor ethrough bank. Later, when the complainant’s godown was raided by the Special Operations Team and a case under the Explosives Act was registered, the accused demanded an additional ₹55 lakh which the complainant paid. It was only much later the complainant realised that the accused had not helped him in any way.

When the complainant refused to pay any more money, the accused threatened him with action by the Bihar’s Anti-Terror Squad, police said.

Police said a special team was formed to nab the accused and he was brought from Pune to CCS. He would be produced in a local court.