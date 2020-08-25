Man arrested for ‘extorting’ from acquaintance

The Central Crime Station on Tuesday announced the arrest of a man, said to be in the explosives manufacturing business, for allegedly extorting from and cheating an acquaintance to the tune of ₹ 3.60 crore.
According to the police, the accused is Kapil Rajendra Kumar Baheti. Police said when the complainant, A Vijay Kumar, also in the explosives business, and a resident of Hyderabad, was arrested last year for allegedly transporting 10 tonnes of Ammonia without permission, the accused allegedly tried to intervene and promised the complainant that he would secure his release after bribing police officials.
Police said that the complainant believed the accused and paid him ₹ 60 lakh by means of a hawala agent. After this the accused told the complainant that ₹ 2 crore more was required for closing the case, after which the complainant paid ₹1.50 crore. However, the complainant was released on regular bail. Police said that the complainant transferred ₹ 35 lakh mor ethrough bank. Later, when the complainant’s godown was raided by the Special Operations Team and a case under the Explosives Act was registered, the accused demanded an additional ₹55 lakh which the complainant paid. It was only much later the complainant realised that the accused had not helped him in any way.
When the complainant refused to pay any more money, the accused threatened him with action by the Bihar’s Anti-Terror Squad, police said.
Police said a special team was formed to nab the accused and he was brought from Pune to CCS. He would be produced in a local court.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath