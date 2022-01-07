Hyderabad

Man arrested for cyber harassment of woman

The cyber wing of Rachakonda police has arrested a student from Manchikallu village of Guntur for reportedly harassing a woman online.

Twenty-year-old Mekala Sheshu Venkata Krishna, the police said, uploaded a woman’s photo and her phone number on Facebook and described her as an escort service provider. An investigation was opened after the aggrieved woman, stressed due to flooding calls and messages approached the police.

The accused was traced based on technical evidence, and preliminary investigation revealed that he had reportedly posted the woman’s photo and contact details to seek revenge. Venkata Krishna had suspected that his sister’s husband was having an extra-marital affair with the woman.

The 20-year-old was booked for stalking, insulting modesty of woman and publishing obscene material online.


