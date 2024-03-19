ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for committing theft of expensive gadgets at Secunderabad Railway Station 

March 19, 2024 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Railway Police arrested a man on Tuesday for committing theft of high-end gadgets at the Secunderabad Railway Station.  

The accused was identified as 29-year-old Shrishail Bhosagi, resident of Secunderabad and native of Vijayapura district in Karnataka.  

He was arrested by the Railway police on Tuesday morning at Platform number 1 near enquiry counter, Gate 4 of Secunderabad Railway Station. On verification, the police recovered two laptops from him.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Bhosagi was involved in as many as 10 such cases of theft in trains and railway stations amounting to 11 laptops and close to ₹8000 in cash between September 2023 – March 2024, as per the information shared by the officials. “He sold five laptops online through Cashify and Cash on Pic App for some amount,” the officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US