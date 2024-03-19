GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested for committing theft of expensive gadgets at Secunderabad Railway Station 

March 19, 2024 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Railway Police arrested a man on Tuesday for committing theft of high-end gadgets at the Secunderabad Railway Station.  

The accused was identified as 29-year-old Shrishail Bhosagi, resident of Secunderabad and native of Vijayapura district in Karnataka.  

He was arrested by the Railway police on Tuesday morning at Platform number 1 near enquiry counter, Gate 4 of Secunderabad Railway Station. On verification, the police recovered two laptops from him.  

Bhosagi was involved in as many as 10 such cases of theft in trains and railway stations amounting to 11 laptops and close to ₹8000 in cash between September 2023 – March 2024, as per the information shared by the officials. “He sold five laptops online through Cashify and Cash on Pic App for some amount,” the officials said.

