Man arrested for cheating widow of ₹9.32 lakh

January 23, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Sleuths of the Cyber Crime team, Rachakonda police, arrested a man from Mancherial district for cheating a widow of ₹9.32 lakh through a matrimonial site.

The victim was introduced to the accused, Karla Karthik (34), on a matrimonial website in July 2022. They soon became friends and started chatting on WhatsApp. Posing as an officer for an airlines and gaining the confidence of the victim, Karthik asked her to transfer small amounts of money several times, stating he required the money for a family emergency. In total, the victim transferred ₹9.32 lakh into the bank account of the accused.

Police, upon investigating, found that the accused was involved in three job fraud cases since 2016 under L.B. Nagar and S.R. Nagar police station limits. Based on technical evidence, a special team apprehended Karthik from Mancherial and produced him before a court for judicial custody.