Man arrested for cheating visa aspirant

He stopped communicating with victim after taking ₹5.5 lakh

The managing director of Arrow2sky.com was arrested by Hyderabad CyberCrime police on Saturday for cheating gullible people on the pretext of providing USA H1B visa.

The accused, Narender Gitta, is a resident of Baghamberpet and hail from Nizamabad district.

On June 25, Kottakapu Santosh Reddy of Amberpet approached the police stating that while he was searching online for US visa processing, he came in contact with Mr. Gitta.

“Mr. Gitta asked the complainant to transfer ₹5.5 lakh to initiate the process. After the amount was transferred, he stopped responding to calls and messages from Mr. Reddy,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty said.

As a result, the victim approached CyberCrime police and lodged a complaint, following which a case was registered and the accused was arrested in the city on Saturday.